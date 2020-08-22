18 gates of Nagarguna Sagar dam lifted, visitors prohibited

Hyderabad: The authorities of Nagarjuna Sagar Dam on Friday had opened the five gates of the project to release water in view of heavy flood inflows into the reservoir from the Srisailam Project.

According to the project engineers the current water level in the reservoir over 586 feet as against its full storage level of 590 feet and the reservoir will reach its full capacity of 590 feet by Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Suryapet district police and revenue authorities and Nandikonda Municipality have decided not to permit the visitors to watch the release of water.

“There is a chance for the spread of coronavirus due to cool weather conditions if people arrived at the place in large numbers. Hence, people would not be allowed to watch the release of water,” the authorities said.

Suryapet district police superintendent R Bhaskaran cautioned that the people not to go near the Krishna river in the district as gates of Nagarjuna Sagar Project as the flow of water in the river would be heavy after opening the gates of the project.

He said that fishermen should not go into Krishna river for fish hunting and the people living in the villages along with catchment areas of Krishna and Musi rivers should be alert.