Beijing: Eighteen people were killed in a road accident involving multiple vehicles in China on Sunday.

One person was injured in the accident that took place in Jilin province.

A truck rear-ended a tractor and then collided with a van on a highway in Fuyu city, state-run China Daily reported.

The Ministry of Public Security has sent an official team to Northeast China’s Jilin province to investigate the accident, the report said.

