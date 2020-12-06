18 militants killed in Afghanistan

News Desk 1Published: 6th December 2020 1:16 pm IST
18 militants killed in Afghanistan

Kabul, Dec 6 : At least 18 militants were killed in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, the former stronghold of the Taliban militant group, the Defence Ministry said in a statement here Sunday.

In the operations which covered parts of Dand, Jelai and Maroud districts since Saturday, 18 armed insurgents have been killed and a total of anti-personnel and anti-vehicle mines have been discovered and defused, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Taliban militants who are active in parts of Kandahar province are yet to make a comment.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  25.58% voting till 11 am in J&K's DDC Phase 3 polls
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 6th December 2020 1:16 pm IST
Back to top button