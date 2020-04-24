18 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Eighteen new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka taking the total number of infections in the state to 463, the Health department said on Friday.

The new cases, including one woman and two children, were reported from Thursday evening till Friday noon and the total cases of 463 included 18 deaths and 150 discharges, it said in a mid-day situation bulletin.

Among the latest cases, eleven, including five of them accused in Padayarayanapura violence and lodged in Ramanagara jail, are from Bengaluru Urban district.

The five are among 126 people arrested in connection with the attack on health workers when they went to the minority- dominated Padarayanapura for quarantining some people who were the primary and secondary contacts of coronavirus patients from the area on April 19.

Among the fresh cases, two each are from Belagavi and Bagalkote districts, one each are from Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura and Vijayapura.

Fifteen out of 18 cases are contacts of patients already tested positive, two are with the history of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and one with travel history to Surat in Gujarat.

Source: PTI

