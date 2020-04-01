18 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; tally jumps to 320

Mumbai: Eighteen more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 320, a health official said on Wednesday.

“Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally till Tuesday night was 302. Today, we got reports of 18 more people testing positive for the viral infection. This has taken the state tally to 320,” the official said.

Of the 18 new cases, 16 have been reported from Mumbai and two from Pune, he said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.