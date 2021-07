Hyderabad: A 36-year-old man was arrested on on Monday in Warangal district on the charge of illegally selling gunpowder and 18 quintals of the explosive material was seized from his house, police said.

Based on specific information, a police team raided his house and seized 36 bags of gunpowder, Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi said.

The man, who illegally bought and stored the gunpowder, used to sell it to stone and granite crushing units, police added.