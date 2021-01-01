18 Taliban terrorists killed in eastern Afghanistan

Kabul: Eighteen Taliban terrorists were killed in an airstrike after the Afghan security forces foiled an attack on security checkpoints in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, Governor Ziaulhaq Amarkhil said on Friday.

“Eighteen Taliban insurgents were killed in an airstrike in Pachiragam district,” Amarkhil said.

According to the governor, the incident occurred in the Wali Naw area of Pachiragam district late on Thursday.

Amarkhil stressed that the Taliban had attempted to attack the security posts, but their plans were thwarted by the Afghan forces’ airstrike.

The governor added that no civilians had been affected by the incident.

Afghanistan continues to be mired in violence despite ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban in Qatar’s capital Doha, which began in September but have yet to bear any significant fruit.

Source: ANI