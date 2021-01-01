18 Taliban terrorists killed in eastern Afghanistan

By Mansoor|   Published: 1st January 2021 8:33 pm IST

Kabul: Eighteen Taliban terrorists were killed in an airstrike after the Afghan security forces foiled an attack on security checkpoints in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, Governor Ziaulhaq Amarkhil said on Friday.

“Eighteen Taliban insurgents were killed in an airstrike in Pachiragam district,” Amarkhil said.

According to the governor, the incident occurred in the Wali Naw area of Pachiragam district late on Thursday.

Amarkhil stressed that the Taliban had attempted to attack the security posts, but their plans were thwarted by the Afghan forces’ airstrike.

The governor added that no civilians had been affected by the incident.

Afghanistan continues to be mired in violence despite ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban in Qatar’s capital Doha, which began in September but have yet to bear any significant fruit. 

Source: ANI

READ:  US sees record 3,744 daily deaths from COVID-19
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Mansoor|   Published: 1st January 2021 8:33 pm IST
Back to top button