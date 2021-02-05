18 Telugu movies confirmed to hit big screen this year; check full list

Hyderabad: This year started on a good note especially for the Telugu film industry, with major releases like Krack starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan and Master with Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi.

Last year, we saw many amazing films come out of Tollywood on OTT platforms and wondered how interesting it would be to watch good films on the big screen.

As the theatres are functional now, we look forward to see what we have in store this year. Here’s looking at a list of Telugu films that are set to hit the screens and we cannot wait to watch them.

Here’s looking at a list of Telugu films that are set to hit the screens and we cannot wait to watch them.

1.Check (February 26): Written and directed by National Award-winning director Chandra Sekhar Yeleti, the film revolves around a death row convict, played by Nithiin. The thriller also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier.

2. A1 Express (February 26): A sports drama that sheds light on the state of India’s national sport, hockey. The film is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu and stars Sundeep Kishan, who has got shredded to play the role of an ace hockey player. It also stars Lavanya Tripathi, Murali Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali and Priyadarshi Pulikonda.

3. Jathi Ratnalu (March 11): A political satire, the film is written and directed by Anudeep K V. Jathi Ratnalu stars Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead roles.

4. Mosagallu (March 19): The heist thriller, written and directed by Hollywood filmmaker Jeffrey Gee Chin, is based on a real-life IT scam. It stars Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty and Ruhi Singh.

5. Aranya (March 26): Written and directed by Prabhu Solomon, Aranya will simultaneously release in Tamil (Kaadan) and Hindi (Haathi Mere Saathi) as well. The film stars Rana Daggubati in lead role and also stars Zoya Hussain, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Vishnu Vishal and Pulkit Samrat.

6. Rang de (March 26): The romantic drama is written and directed by Venky Atluri and stars Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.

7. Vakeel Saab (April 9): The Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Pink is helmed by Venu Sriram. In the remake, Pawan Kalyan steps into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan. Vakeel Saab also stars Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj.

8. Love Story (April 16): Starring Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, the love story is directed by Sekhar Kammula.

9. Tuck Jagadish (April 16): Tuck Jagadish is apparently inspired by Mani Ratnam’s 1988 action movie Gharshana, which revolved around sibling rivalry. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film stars Nani in the lead role with Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Jagapathi Babu.

10. Viraataparvam (April 30): The film is set against the backdrop of the Maoist movement in Andhra Pradesh in the 90s. Directed by Venu Udugula, the film stars Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles.

11. Acharya (May 13): Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the film stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role and Ram Charan has also played an important role in the film.

12. Naarappa (May 14): Telugu remake of Tamil hit Asuran (2019) starring Dhanush, the film is helmed by Srikanth Addala and it stars Venkatesh in the lead role.

13. Most Eligible Bachelor (June 19): The romantic comedy stars Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles and it is helmed by Bhaskar.

14. Major (July 2): The film is based on the life and times of Indian Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Adivi Sesh, who has played the lead, has also written the film.

15. Ghani (July 30): Varun Tej is essaying the role of a boxer in the film, which is helmed by Kiran Korrapati.

16. Pushpa (August 13): The filmi directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun in the lead role. The music is composed by Devi Sri prasad.

17. Fun – F3 (August 27): Anil Ravipudi is set to return with a sequel to F2: Fun and Frustration. The film stars Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, Daggubati Venkatesh and Mehrene Kaur in the lead roles.

18. RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) (October 13): This is easily one of the most anticipated movies of 2021. SS Rajamouli’s historical drama stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson.

The number of big blockbusters that are set to hit theatres this year is quite high and we do not complain.