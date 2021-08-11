18-year-old boy dies, parents injured in cylinder blast in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old boy died on Tuesday while his parents got injured in a cylinder blast at an illegal cylinder filling unit at a locality in the Dhoolpet here, said police.

The family has set up an illegal gas filling centre at their residence and the blast took place while filling a cylinder, said the police.

The injured were rushed to the local government hospital for treatment and the body was sent for Post Mortem Examination.

Further investigation is underway.