18-year-old TikTok star commits suicide

New Delhi: An 18-year-old TikTok star, a student of Delhi University committed suicide. Her cousins found her body in the room.

As per the report, the girl has a lot of fans on the video-sharing app. After she took the extreme step, people started speculating that she might be depressed over the ban on TikTok.

However, sources close to the family of the girl claimed that she was depressed for the past 2-3 months.

Suicides among youngsters

Suicide is one of the common causes of death among youngsters. They take extreme steps over trivial issues.

As per reports, the cases of suicide is higher in the age group of 15-29 years.

Suicides in celebrities

Even some celebrities have taken this extreme step. Recently, famous actor, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself.

It is reported that he was suffering from medical depression.

How to stop suicides?

A depressed person decides to end life due to various reasons. However, that can be stopped. such persons can share the problem with someone who understands.

If a person suffers from depression, he/she must immediately seek the appointment of a medical expert.