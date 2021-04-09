18-year-old youth becomes youngest billionaire in the world

New Delhi: Germany’s Kevin David Lehmann (18) became the youngest billionaire in the world with a net worth of $3.3 billion after he received the stakes in German drugstore chain dm (drogerie markt) from his father, Guenther Lehmann. In the Forbes world’s billionaire list, he grabbed the 925th position.

As per the Forbes website, Dm, a leading drugstore chain headquartered in Karlsruhe city in Germany was founded by Goetz Werner in 1973. In 1974, Guenther invested in it.

The youngest billionaire in the world received the stake in 2017. Currently, the company has around 3700 stores.

Youngest woman billionaire in the world

Norway’s Alexandra Andresen whose age is 24 years became the youngest woman billionaire in the world with a net worth of $1.4 billion. In the world’s billionaire list, she grabbed the 2141st position.

As per Forbes, Andresen and her sister Katharina received 42 percent each of the family-owned investment company named Ferd that runs hedge funds.

Richest person in India

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani who topped the Forbes list of India’s 10 richest billionaires with a net worth of $84.5 billion has not only retained the title of richest person in India but also reclaimed the title of Asia’s richest person.

Earlier, it had lost the title of Asia’s richest person to Zhong Shanshan of China.

Meanwhile, Adani Group chief Gautam Adani with a net worth of $50.5 billion, and HCL founder Shiv Nadar with a net worth of $23.5 billion are the second and third richest persons in India respectively.

As per Bloomberg Billionaires Index, so far in 2021, Adani added the highest wealth to his fortune in the world. Till now, it registered a ‘YTD change’ of +$23.3 billion.