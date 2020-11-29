180 doctors in Indonesia succumb to Covid-19

Jakarta, Nov 29 : A total of 180 doctors in Indonesia have died due to the novel coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic earlier this year, according to authorities.

The Indonesian Medical Association said on Saturday that of the 180 doctors, 92 were general practitioners, 86 were specialists, and two were residents, reports Xinhua news agency.

The victims belonged to East Java (38), followed by Jakarta (27), North Sumatra (24), Central Java (15) and West Java (12).

Indonesia has so far reported a total of 527,999 coronavirus cases, with 441,983 recovered, and 16,646 deaths.

Source: IANS

