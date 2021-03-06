180 minority boarding schools to be upgraded to colleges

Hyderabad: A meeting of the Minority Boarding School Society Governing Council headed by the minister of minority affairs K Ishwar was held. The meeting was attended by the council’s members, the state home minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali, government advisor A K Khan, secretary minority welfare Ahmed Nadeem, ST Boarding School Society Secretary Dr. R S Pravin, Director Minority Welfare Shah Nawaz Qasim, and Secretary Boarding School Society B Shafiullah.

Addressing the meeting, the minister for minority affairs K Ishwar said the state government has set up a network of boarding schools across the state to provide quality education to all sections of the society which is an example in the whole country.

“The performance of the Boarding school students is extremely good and they achieved ranks in various examinations which lead to great demand for seats in these schools,” the Minister said.

“The Governing Council adopted a resolution to upgrade 121 boarding schools into colleges. To train the students for state competitive exams, centers of Excellence shall be set up in 10 schools – 5 in boy’s schools and 5 in girl’s schools. The newly constructed school buildings in Adilabad, Zaheerabad, Nirmal, and Nizamabad shall be inaugurated soon,” informed K Ishwar.

Speaking on the occasion, the state home minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali said that the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had set up boarding schools to provide better education to minorities and the weaker sections of the society. “The students are given English medium education in these schools. The state government is providing Rs.20 lakhs scholarship to those who wish to study abroad,” said the Home Minister.

The Minister of Minority Affairs felicitated 10 students for their outstanding performance in sports at the national level.