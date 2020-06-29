180 staff at Telangana police academy affected with COVID-19

Hyderabad: The number of corona virus cases has hit 180 persons, including 100 trainee Sub-Inspectors of Police, undergoing training at the Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA), after they tested positive for Covid-19 during the random testing.

The affected are undergoing treatment at Gandhi hospital and in other hospitals too, while a majority of them were under quarantine at the Academy premises.

According to the official sources, of the 180 people, 100 were trainee Sub-Inspectors who were undergoing training at the Academy after passing out in the exam conducted by the Telangana State Police Recruitment Board, while the remaining staff is working in the Academy.

Though efforts are on to provide treatment to the affected staff, while to control the spread of the virus, the scheduled training sessions were said to be postponed indefinitely.