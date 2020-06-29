180 staff at Telangana police academy affected with COVID-19

By SM Bilal Published: June 29, 2020, 6:40 pm IST

Hyderabad: The number of corona virus cases has hit 180 persons, including 100 trainee Sub-Inspectors of Police, undergoing training at the Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA), after they tested positive for Covid-19 during the random testing.

The affected are undergoing treatment at Gandhi hospital and in other hospitals too, while a majority of them were under quarantine at the Academy premises.

According to the official sources, of the 180 people, 100 were trainee Sub-Inspectors who were undergoing training at the Academy after passing out in the exam conducted by the Telangana State Police Recruitment Board, while the remaining staff is working in the Academy.

Though efforts are on to provide treatment to the affected staff, while to control the spread of the virus, the scheduled training sessions were said to be postponed indefinitely.

Categories
HyderabadNews
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close