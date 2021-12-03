181 new cases, 2 deaths as Covid surge continues in J&K

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 3rd December 2021 9:16 pm IST
Representative Image

Srinagar: Two deaths and 181 new cases were reported on Friday in J&K as Covid infection continued to surge in the Union Territory.

An official bulletin said there were 56 cases in the Jammu division and 125 cases and two deaths in the Kashmir division while 168 patients were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours.

So far, 337,444 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 331,257 have recovered, while 4,479 have succumbed.

The number of active cases is 1,708, out of which 403 are from Jammu division while 1,305 are from the Kashmir division.

During the last 24 hours, 65,114 doses of vaccine have been administered in J&K, while 54,621 tests were conducted.

