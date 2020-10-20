1,837 fresh COVID cases take Bihar’s tally to 2.06 lakh

Patna: Bihar reported eight fresh COVID casualties in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,011, while 1,837 new cases took the tally to 2,06,960 in the state, the health department said in a bulletin on Tuesday.

The total number of recoveries in the state also went up to 1,94,889 after 1,100 people were also cured of the disease.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 94.17 per cent, the bulletin said.

It said that the number of active cases now is 11,060.

The eight fresh COVID-19 deaths were reported from seven districts.

The 1,837 new cases included 392 from Patna district, 114 from Sitamarhi, 98 from Nalanda, 66 from Saharsa, 64 from Gaya and 59 from Araria.

Altogether 1,41,294 samples were tested for COVID-19, taking the total number of such tests to over 93.89 lakh in the state, it said.

Source: PTI