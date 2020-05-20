184 evacuees from Qatar lands in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: On Wednesday 20th May 2020, Hyderabad International Airport handled Arrivals Evacuation Flight from Doha (Qatar) under the 2nd phase of Vande Bharat Mission. Air India Express IX 244 from Doha landed today at 07.26 pm night, with 184 Indian Citizens stranded in Qatar.

Glass shields were provided at each manned immigration counter to avoid any personal contact between the passengers and Immigration officers. Each counter had specified social distancing norms in place.

The concerned Airline, their Ground Handling Staff, and airport personnel were available to guide the passengers and to enforce the social distancing norms.

Every baggage was sanitized by the disinfection tunnel integrated to the baggage belt as arranged by the airport. The baggage trolleys were kept fully sanitized for passengers’ use. The passengers were also provided seating arrangement with complimentary boxes of food.

mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.