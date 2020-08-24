1,842 new cases and six deaths reported in Telangana on Sunday

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,842 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of cases in the state to 1,06,091 and total deaths to 761. Out of the total, 373 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, followed by Nizamabad (158) and Suryapet (113).

While GHMC continues to top the list in the state, the districts of Nizamabad and Suryapet saw a sudden surge in the positive cases from the past three days.

Earlier on Friday, with the highest single-day spike of 2,474 cases, the state crossed a grim milestone of one lakh total cases.

The case fatality rate in Telangana also stands at 0.71% compared to the national average of 1.83%, according to the daily media bulletin issued by the state’s Public Health and Family Welfare department. The bulletin also stated that 46.13% have died of Covid-19 and 53.87% due to co-morbidities in the state.

As of 8 pm on Sunday, 1,825 people recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 82,411. Telangana’s recovery rate stands at 77.67 per cent, as against the national average of 74.90 per cent.

As many as 36,282 samples were tested by Sunday, taking the total tests done in the state to 9,68,121. Results of 895 samples were awaited.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy launched the state’s first plasma bank for COVID-19 on Sunday. “Till now, there is no vaccine for the coronavirus, hence, every person must safeguard themselves from the virus. The state has taken several measures to fight the virus, and this plasma bank is one of them,” he said, speaking at the event organized by the Rotary Club.