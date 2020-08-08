187 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Maharashtra Police

Mumbai: A total of 187 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in the Maharashtra Police force in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 10,614.

With two more fatalities, the total deaths in the state police force reached 114. Out of the total number of police personnel infected with coronavirus, 8,604 have recovered and 1,896 cases are active, informed the Maharashtra Police on Saturday.

Maharashtra with 1,45,889 active cases and 3,27,281 cured and discharged patients continues to be the worst affected. The state has also reported 17,092 deaths due to the infection, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Source: ANI