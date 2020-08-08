187 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Maharashtra Police

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 8th August 2020 1:16 pm IST
187 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Maharashtra Police

Mumbai: A total of 187 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in the Maharashtra Police force in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 10,614.

With two more fatalities, the total deaths in the state police force reached 114. Out of the total number of police personnel infected with coronavirus, 8,604 have recovered and 1,896 cases are active, informed the Maharashtra Police on Saturday.

Maharashtra with 1,45,889 active cases and 3,27,281 cured and discharged patients continues to be the worst affected. The state has also reported 17,092 deaths due to the infection, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Source: ANI
Categories
IndiaNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close