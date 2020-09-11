19 Covid-19 patients recover in Chinese mainland

By News Desk 1 Published: 11th September 2020 8:42 am IST
Beijing, Sep 11 : The National Health Commission said on Friday that 19 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Thursday.

There were 157 patients still being treated, including one in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

Altogether 80,377 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Thursday, the report said.

As of Thursday, a total of 85,168 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

