19 die in bus-truck collision in Tamil Nadu

A+ A-

Tirupur: Nineteen people died in a collision between a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus and a truck near Avinashi town of Tirupur district on Thursday morning here.

The bus was on its way to Ernakulam in Kerala from Bengaluru in Karnataka when the mishap occurred.

Deputy Tehsildar of Avinashi Town informed, “19 people that include 14 men and 5 women, died in the collision between the bus and the truck near Avinashi town.”

The bodies have been taken to Tirupur government hospital.

Further details are awaited.