menu
search
20 Feb 2020, Thu Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments
Home / News / India /

19 die in bus-truck collision in Tamil Nadu

Posted by Qayam Published: February 20, 2020, 9:38 am IST
19 die in bus-truck collision in Tamil Nadu

Tirupur: Nineteen people died in a collision between a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus and a truck near Avinashi town of Tirupur district on Thursday morning here.

The bus was on its way to Ernakulam in Kerala from Bengaluru in Karnataka when the mishap occurred.

Deputy Tehsildar of Avinashi Town informed, “19 people that include 14 men and 5 women, died in the collision between the bus and the truck near Avinashi town.”

The bodies have been taken to Tirupur government hospital.

Further details are awaited.

Source: ANI
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved