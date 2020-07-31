19 disabled senior citizens found captive in Nangloi old age home (Ld)

New Delhi, Aug 1 : Nineteen specially-abled senior citizens, found kept in an insanitary and pitiful condition in an old age home here, were rescued by Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal.

The minister and the DCW chief carried out a surprise inspection at the old age home, run by an NGO, in Nangloi on Friday after getting information on their plight.

The senior citizens were found confined in a small room and alleged that they were held captive and beaten up.

No social distancing was maintained in the room and even male and female senior citizens were found on the same bed during inspection. The toilets were also stinking and room was smelling. All the senior citizens will now be shifted to some other place.

Gautam has ordered immediate action in the matter.

Source: IANS

