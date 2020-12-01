19 IPS officers shifted in UP

Lucknow, Dec 1 : The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 19 IPS officers.

Most of the officers transferred are of 2015 batch.

According to the government spokesman, Sonbhadra, Sambhal, Shamli, Sant Kabir Nagar, Aurraiyya, Amroha, Ballia, Mainpuri, Hapur, Chandauli, Lalitpur, Fatehpur, Firozabad and Kannauj have got new police chiefs.

Sources said that more IPS officers would be shifted after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath returns from Mumbai on Wednesday.

