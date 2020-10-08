19 women among JD-U candidates for Bihar polls

Patna, Oct 7 : Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Wednesday released the list of its 115 candidates, including 19 women, for the October-November Assembly elections.

The list, released by senior party leader Vashistha Narayan Singh, also contains the name of Chandrika Rai, the former father-in-law of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav, who will contest the election from Parsa seat in Vaishali district. Rai had joined the JD-U recently.

According to the seat-sharing formula with the BJP, the JD-U was allotted 122 out of the total 243 seats, but has given seven seats to the Hindustani Awam Morcha led by former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

As Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is a Member of the Legislative Council, he will not contest the election.

Meanwhile, the RJD has also released its list of 42 candidates for first phase of the election. It included Anant Singh, a strongman of central Bihar, who will contest from the Mokama seat.

The Assembly election will be held in three phases starting from October 28, and the counting will be held on November 10.

