19-yr-old woman raped in Shamli

Muzaffarnagar: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a youth in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said on Saturday.

The teenager was alone in the house in Kairana when Rizwan came on Saturday and took her to his friend’s house on the pretext of some work, according to a complaint.

The woman was raped by the friend, Aftab, and she was threatened with dire consequences if she tell anyone. A case was registered against the two suspects, who are absconding, police said,

In another incident, a youth allegedly attempted to rape a five-year-old girl after taking her to a nearby house at a village in Thana Bhawan police station area. The suspect escaped when some villagers reached there, police said.

Source: PTI