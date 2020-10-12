19-yr-old woman raped in UP’s Bhadohi

Bhadohi: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by an employee of a carpet factory here, police said on Monday.

The matter came to light on Saturday when the woman got ill and her family members took her to a hospital, where it was found that she was three months pregnant, Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said.

The 22-year-old accused would take the woman to the factory and rape her several times, Singh said.

On the complaint of the woman’s family members, the police have registered an FIR under IPC sections, including 376 (rape), the SP said, adding that the accused was arrested and sent to jail.

Police are investigating the matter, Singh said.

Source: PTI

