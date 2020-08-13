1,931 new COVID cases in Telangana, tally reaches 86,475

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 13th August 2020 12:55 pm IST
Telangana records 1,931 fresh COVID-19 cases on Aug 12, tally reaches 86,475

Hyderabad: As many as 1,931 fresh COVID-19 positive cases and 11 deaths were reported in Telangana on August 12, taking the total number of cases to 86,475 in the state.

According to the state health department, the total number of cases includes 63,074 recoveries and 665 deaths so far. At present, 22,736 COVID-19 patients are isolated and being treated.

India on Thursday registered the highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases and reported 942 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Source: ANI
Categories
Hyderabad News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close