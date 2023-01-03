1969 Telangana Agitation leader Sridhar Reddy passes away at 79

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Sridhar Reddy took his last breath on Monday at age of 79. The die-hard contribution impulsed by the senior leader during the Telangana Agitation in 1969 was a turning point in his life and has inspired several youngsters.

Born on May 1, 1944, young Sridhar was active in student politics at Osmania University. He worked as president of OU’s Arts College Students Union. A staunch Telangana activist was on the front foot and lead the 1969 Telangana agitation as a student leader.

He laid the foundation against the opposition political party Sampoorna Telangana Praja Samithi (STPS) established by the former chief minister and Congress leader Marri Channa Reddy.

During his early years, he worked as the president of All India Yuva Janata (youth wing of the Janata Party) in 1979. He challenged former Congress minister P. Shivshankar and contested the election for the Lok Sabha Secunderabad seat.

Sridhar Reddy worked as chairman of AP Sports Authority during the tenure of late chief minister N. Janardhan Reddy.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his grief over the passing of M Sridhar Reddy, the first-generation Telangana movement leader and student union leader of Osmania University. He remembered Reddy’s avid contribution to the Telangana movement in the first and final stages. KCR expressed his heartfelt condolence to the family of Sridhar Reddy.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy condoled the death of Sridhar Reddy remembering his passion for Telangana and how he had inspired the youth, to become student leaders.