1,977 new corona patients take Odisha’s active cases to 16,353

Bhubaneswar, Aug 14 : Odisha’s coronavirus cases increased to 54,630 as 1,977 new ones were reported in the last 24 hours in the state, the Health Department said on Friday.

The state’s corona death toll rose to 324 as 10 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus during the period, the department said. Odisha now has 16,353 active cases since 37,900 patients have recovered so far.

Four of the latest corona deaths were reported from Ganjam district, three from Puri district, and one each from Cuttack, Sambalpur and Sundergarh districts.

The new cases were reported from all 30 districts of Odisha. Of the new cases, 1,241 were detected in quarantine centres while 736 were local contact cases.

Khordha registered the highest 332 cases, followed by Ganjam (280) and Mayurbhanj (120).

