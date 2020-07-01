198 more test corona positive in JK

Jammu: As many as 198 more coronavirus cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the active cases to 2,734 in the union territory.

The COVID-19 patients in the UT till now total 7,695.

Of the new cases, 19 were from Jammu division and 179 from Kashmir division, a statement by the Information and Public Relations Department said.

Four people succumbed to the dreaded virus on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 105 in J&K. A total of 4,856 patients have recovered.

Of the active cases, 451 are in Jammu division and 2,283 in Kashmir division.

