198 more test corona positive in JK

By Neha Updated: July 01, 2020, 10:00 pm IST
COVID-19 Coronavirus

Jammu: As many as 198 more coronavirus cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the active cases to 2,734 in the union territory.

The COVID-19 patients in the UT till now total 7,695.

Of the new cases, 19 were from Jammu division and 179 from Kashmir division, a statement by the Information and Public Relations Department said.

Four people succumbed to the dreaded virus on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 105 in J&K. A total of 4,856 patients have recovered.

Of the active cases, 451 are in Jammu division and 2,283 in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS
