198 new Covid-19 cases in Noida; infections top 10,000

By News Desk 1 Updated: 13th September 2020 8:37 am IST
Noida, Sep 13 : The number of people infected by Covid-19 has surpassed 10,000 in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district after 198 new cases were detected, officials said.

District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan on Saturday said 198 people tested positive for Covid-19 since Friday, taking the tally of infected people to 10,204, while 117 patients have recovered.

A total of 1,990 patients are being treated in different Covid hospitals in the district.

At least 7,968 patients have been discharged in the district, so far.

