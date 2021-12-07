1984 riots: Ex-Cong leader Sajjan Kumar charged with 2 murders

New Delhi: A Delhi court has announced charges against former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in the 1984 riots case, in connection with two murders in Delhi’s Raj Nagar locality.



The court charged him with rioting, murder, and dacoity under sections 147, 149, 148, 302, 308, 323, 395, 397, 427, 436, 440 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the murder of Jaswant Singh and Tarun Deep Singh.



The family of the duo had alleged that Sajjan Kumar instigated a mob that led to burning alive of the two men besides setting afire their house on November 1, 1984.



As per the case in this regard registered at the Saraswati Vihar police station, Sajjan Kumar was identified by one eyewitness after showing his photograph.



Earlier in 1994, the case was closed as untraced and the SIT had opened it again, advocate Harpreet Singh Hora apprised.



The court has heard arguments from both sides and now the matter is listed on December 16 for formal framing of charges.



“This court is of the considered opinion that a prima facie case is made out against the accused for framing of charge against him for commission of the offences punishable under sections of 147/148/149 IPC as well as the offences punishable under 302/308/ 323/395/397/427/436/440 read with Section 149 IPC. Charges are accordingly directed to be framed against him for the said offences,” read the order of Additional Sessions Judge M.K. Nagpal dated December 4.



The court order said the evidence is sufficient to make a prima facie opinion that an unlawful assembly or mob of several thousand persons armed with deadly weapons like iron rods was there to resort to large-scale looting, arson, or destruction of property of Sikhs to avenge the killing of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by two Sikh bodyguards.



“The above incident of attack on the house of complainant took place at the hand of said mob only and in the said attack not only the house and other household articles of the complainant were looted and destroyed, by fire or otherwise, but also the killing of her husband and son took place and even the complainant and the other victims suffered injuries at the hands of participants of such mob,” the court order read.



“Further, there is also sufficient material on record for this court to form a prima facie opinion that the accused was not only a participant of the said mob but also leading it”, it read.



