19 Mar 2020, Thu
1st Chandigarh resident tests COVID-19 positive

Posted by Qayam Updated: March 19, 2020, 9:29 am IST
Chandigarh: A 23-year-old woman with travel history to Britain was tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on late Wednesday night, health officials said.

This is the first positive case of COVID-19 in the city.

She returned from Britain on Sunday. She was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital here on Monday with symptoms of fever and cold.

Her throat swab samples, which were sent to the Department of Virology in the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh (PGIMER) for examination, found her coronavirus positive.

Source: IANS

