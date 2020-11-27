1st ODI: Australia opt to bat against India

News Desk 1Published: 27th November 2020 9:14 am IST
1st ODI: Australia opt to bat against India

Sydney, Nov 27 : Australia captain Aaron Finch on Friday won the toss and elected to bat against India in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

“We will bat first. It’s great to have cricket back in Australia and to play in front of crowds will be nice,” said Finch.

“The wicket looks good. Hopefully, we can put runs on the board and defend. Steve Smith is back and he replaces Mitchell Marsh,” he added.

For India, Mayank Agarwal will open the innings alongside Shikhar Dhawan, informed India skipper Virat Kohli.

“It’s important to start well as a team, we need to start strongly and set the momentum for the matches ahead. The preparations have been nice, we got some valuable time (on account of the quarantine),” Kohli said.

READ:  BJP bigwigs to descend on Hyderabad for civic poll campaign

Manish Pandey, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Sanju Samson and Kuldeep Yadav are the players who missed out on being part of the Indian XI.

Playing XIs

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 27th November 2020 9:14 am IST
Back to top button