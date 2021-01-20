1st ODI: Shakib four-fer helps Bangladesh beat 2nd string Windies

Dhaka, Jan 20 : Shakib Al Hasan took four wickets and conceded eight runs in 7.2 overs on his return to international cricket as he helped Bangladesh beat the West Indies by six wickets in the first ODI on Wednesday.

Shakib’s 4/8 helped Bangladesh dismiss West Indies for a paltry 122 in 32.2 overs. Bangladesh chased down the target in 33.4 overs, ending with a total of 125/4.

West Indies, led by Jason Mohammed and devoid of many big names in the series including captain Kieron Pollard, veteran opener Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer and Andre Russell among others, were reduced to 56/5 in 18.4 overs before a 59-run partnership between Kyle Mayers (40) and Rovman Powell (28) helped them cross over into three figures.

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was their highest run scorer with 44 off 69 balls while Shakib scored 19 runs.

Brief scores: West Indies 122 all out in 32.2 overs (Kyle Mayers 40, Rovman Powell 28; Shakib Al Hasan 4/8) lost to Bangladesh 125/4 in 33.5 overs (Tamim Iqbal 44, Mushfiqur Rahim 19 not out, Shakib Al Hasan 19; Akeal Hosain 3/26) by six wickets with 97 balls remaining.

