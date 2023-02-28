2.5cr per day? Pawan Kalyan’s salary will blow away your mind!

Hyderabad: Tollywood‘s Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s remuneration for his upcoming film has once again caught fans attention. The actor is set to star in a remake of the Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham and it has created quite a stir in the Telugu film industry.

The film, which also stars Sai Dharam Tej, has gotten a lot of attention because of Pawan Kalyan’s reported salary, which is a whopping Rs 75 crores for just ’30 days of shooting’. This works out to Rs 2.5 crores per day, making him the highest-paid Tollywood actor ever.

The film’s producers anticipate big business and are willing to pay such a high price to secure Pawan Kalyan’s presence. The remake is being directed by Samuthirakani, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

Pawan Kalyan’s popularity has skyrocketed in recent years, thanks to his political forays and ongoing success in the film industry.

He is also working on OG, a two-part film for which he is being paid Rs 79 crores, according to multiple reports. He is expected to earn between Rs 150 and Rs 160 crore from both films.

Pawan Kalyan is also active in his political party, Jana Sena, in addition to his professional activities. He has been actively campaigning for the party and using his earnings to help it grow.