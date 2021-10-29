2.8 km long steel flyover at RTC cross road by December 2022

Hyderabad: In order to give impetus to the city’s progress and development of its infrastructure a 2.8 km long steel flyover is being built at the busy RTC Cross Road.

This Steel flyover – the longest in the City – is expected to be completed by December 2022. The work on this project is going on at a feverish pace.

The work on this project was started in January 2021 but the work has been speeded up after the second wave of covid-19.

The project has been taken up at a cost of Rs 356 crore. It will be a four-lane corridor – 16 meters wide – from Indira Park to VST Junction and pass through NTR Stadium, Ashok Nagar, and RTC X Roads.

As per the GHMC, about 75% of the foundation work has been completed. The construction work of the remaining foundations will start after the GHMC shifts the underground utilities which are expected to be completed within two months. The work on 61 foundations out of 81 has been completed and only 20 are pending.

Materials required for the project are being purchased from the Steel Authority of India.