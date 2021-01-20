2 Afghans held for snatching phone, demanding money

New Delhi, Jan 19 : Two Afghanistan nationals, including a juvenile, have been held on charge of snatching a mobile phone from a Delhi resident and later demanding money to return the gadget, police said on Tuesday.

Accused Muqadas Shaghasi was arrested along with the juvenile accomplice from south-east Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar.

The complainant told police that the two accused snatched his mobile phone on Monday morning and fled the spot. The victim called on his mobile number from another phone, which one of the accused answered and demanded Rs 5,000 from him to return the phone. The victim agreed so as to trap the accused.

When the victim and his friend reached the meeting point at Vinobapuri Metro Station on the Pink Line, the accused tried to flee after suspecting something fishy.

“A Head Constable and a Constable of highway patrol staff heard the commotion, chased both the accused and overpowered them,” said RP Meena, DCP, South-East Delhi.

The snatched mobile phone was recovered from Muqadas. On interrogation, both accused said that they had come to India three years ago as refugees. Since they were jobless, they took to snatching and robbery to survive. Police is inquiring their involvement in other crimes.

