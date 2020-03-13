2 arrested in B’desh for selling fake anti-COVID-19 vaccine

A+ A-

Dhaka: Police in Bangladesh has arrested two men for selling a fake anti-coronavirus vaccine, it was reported on Friday.

One of them, Nazrul Islam Rubel, 27, a native of Mymensingh district, advertised the “vaccines” through a loudspeaker at Ganda union in Kendua Upazila of Netrokona district throughout Wednesday and Thursday, bdnews24 quoted the police as saying.

Rashedul Islam, 35, a so-called doctor from the same district, started selling them on Thursday afternoon.

On hearing about the incident, the police arrested the two men from the spot and recovered the “magical ayurvedic type medicines” from them.

They were sentenced to two years in jail.

In South Asia, India (75), Pakistan (20), Bhutan (one), Maldives (two), Afghanistan (seven) and Nepal (one), Bangladesh (three) have reported cases.

On Thursday, India became the first country in the region to report a death due to the disease.