menu
search
23 Feb 2020, Sun Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

2 arrested for thrashing men in donkey theft incident

Posted by Qayam Published: February 23, 2020, 2:11 pm IST
2 arrested for thrashing men in donkey theft incident

Jaisalmer: Police have arrested two people in connection with an incident wherein a group of people thrashed three men for allegedly trying to steal donkeys in Rama village under Sangad Police Station limits here.

The incident came to light after a video of the same went viral on social media. The incident took place on February 15 and the video surfaced on February 22.

According to police, a case has been registered under the SC/ST Act and further investigation is underway in the case. The search for other accused is on.

The incident comes close on heels of another case in Nagaur where two Dalit men were recently tortured for alleged theft.

Source: ANI
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved