Dhubri: A court in Assam has sentenced two Bangladeshis to five years of imprisonment each for illegally entering India last year.

The District and Sessions Judge on Friday also asked the two persons, identified as Abdul Hai and Niranjan Ghosh, to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 each.

Hai hails from Kurigram district, while Ghosh is from Jamalpur district of Bangladesh.