2 beaten to death in Bihar for stealing cattle

Posted By Nihad Amani Published: 28th July 2020 1:56 pm IST
Jamui (Bihar):  Two people were beaten to death by villagers for allegedly stealing cattle in Simultala police station area of Jamui district of Bihar.

A police official said on Tuesday that two people had stolen a bull tied outside a house in Tilona village late on Monday night. In order to carry the bull, the villagers caught the thief red-handed and there was a commotion in the village. The villagers gathered and badly thrashed the thieves, killing both at the scene.

The deceased have been identified as Lalmohan Paswan and Nageshwar Paswan, residents of Mansinghadi village in Chandramandi police station. Villagers say several other thieves managed to escape.

Simultala police reached the spot late at night and took the body in its possession and sent it to Jamui for post-mortem.

Jamui Superintendent of Police Inamul Haq told IANS on Tuesday that both the deceased had a criminal history. He said the police is investigating the entire case.

Source: IANS
