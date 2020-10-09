2 booked for marijuana possession in Goa

9th October 2020
Panaji, Oct 9 : Two persons from Hyderabad were arrested for possession of 800gm of marijuana worth Rs 80,000 near a Goa night club by the North Goa district police.

In a statement issued on Friday, police said that Vinay Kumar, 28, and Chaitanya Konduri, 25, both residents of Hyderabad were arrested from near Hammers Club, in the popular beach village of Baga, during raid conducted late Thursday.

“The drugs were concealed in the dickey of a scooter. The accused were arrested by our police personnel during patrolling,” police inspector in-charge of the Calangute police station Nolasco Raposo said.

According to the police statement, this is the 14th narcotics raid conducted in the Calangute-Baga beach belt, which is the most popular and frequented beach tourism hub in the coastal state.

