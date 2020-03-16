menu
search
16 Mar 2020, Mon Islamic Calender
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

2 brothers shot at each other in scuffle at Delhi’s Civil Lines

Posted by Qayam Published: March 16, 2020, 3:45 pm IST
2 brothers shot at each other in scuffle at Delhi’s Civil Lines
AMP Version

New Delhi: Two brothers fired shots at each other over a suspected property dispute in Civil Lines here, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday night.

The two victims, identified as Tanuj (27), Rahul (34), were rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera where the elder brother was seen falling on the street outside the house after being shot at and the younger brother fired another shot with a pistol and ran away.

Further investigation is underway.

Source: ANI
Topics:
Top Stories
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved