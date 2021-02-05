2 BSF constables missing from camp in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Feb 5 : Two Border Security Force (BSF) constables have been reported missing from a camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

The two went missing on late Thursday evening.

Police sources said a missing report has been lodged in the Sunderbani police station by the BSF authorities.

The two were posted at a BSF camp in the Sunderbani area of Rajouri and were general duty category constables.

Sources added that so far there has been no trace of the two.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.