2 BSF constables missing from camp in J&K’s Rajouri

By IANS|   Updated: 5th February 2021 12:43 pm IST
Jammu, Feb 5 : Two Border Security Force (BSF) constables have been reported missing from a camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

The two went missing on late Thursday evening.

Police sources said a missing report has been lodged in the Sunderbani police station by the BSF authorities.

The two were posted at a BSF camp in the Sunderbani area of Rajouri and were general duty category constables.

Sources added that so far there has been no trace of the two.

