2 BSF troopers hurt in Pak ceasefire violation in Poonch (2nd Ld)

By Sheikh Qayoom

Jammu, Oct 10 : Two Border Security Force (BSF) troopers were injured on Saturday in repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Police sources said two BSF jawans identified as constables Riyaz Ahmad and C.H. Manohar of 72 Battalion were injured after they sustained splinter injuries in Pakistan shelling on the LoC in Mendhar sector of Poonch district.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said that Pakistan violated ceasefire in Khari Karmara sector of LoC in Poonch district at about 8.30 p.m. after violating ceasefire in Mendhar and Mankote sectors of the same district earlier in the day.

During Saturday’s repeated ceasefire violations, Pakistan has targeted civilian areas in which one woman was also injured.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has violated the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999 with impunity.

Since January 2020, Pakistan has violated ceasefire 3,190 times, killing 24 civilians and injuring over 100 others.

Source: IANS

