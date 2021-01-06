2 cops suspended over Jharkhand CM convoy attack

Ranchi, Jan 6 : Jharkhand Director General of Police M.V. Rao on Wednesday suspended two police officials following the attack on Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s convoy.

The officers in-charge of Kotwalai and Sukhdeonagar police stations – Brij Kumar and Sunil Tiwary – have been suspended. Kishoreganj where the convoy was attacked on Monday falls under both police station areas.

The Jharkhand government has constituted a two-member committee to probe the incident. The state government has issued a show cause notice to Deputy Commissioner (DC) and SSP of Ranchi regarding the attack. The committee includes an IAS and an IPS official.

Rao on Wednesday held a meeting regarding law and order here. Senior police officials at police headquarters were also present during the meeting. Rao said that any one found guilty of the incident would be punished.

On Monday evening, a group of people tried to stop the Chief Minister’s convoy and attack it.

The convoy was diverted when the mob attacked. When the convoy passed, some other vehicles were also attacked by the mob.

DGP Rao has termed the attack on the CM’s convoy as a “conspiracy”.

