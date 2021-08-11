2 cr for 3 episodes: Meet the highest paid contestant in the history of Bigg Boss

Mumbai: Controversies, a lot of drama and entertainment are the three things that strikes our mind when we think of the India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss. To create more abuzz, this year the makers gave a new twist to the show as they introduced the OTT version of it. Named as ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, the show had already started and the excitement level amongst the fans is crazy.

Bigg Boss first aired in 2006 went on to become one of the most popular TV shows with several popular celebrities participating in it. Ditching their luxurious lives, contestants spend months locked inside the house with strangers and needless to say, they earn big bucks while doing so.

While it’s known that Salman Khan charges a whopping amount for hosting Bigg Boss, not many people know that the contestants also get very lucrative deals to be on the show. But, ever imagined, who is the highest paid contestant in the whole history of Bigg Boss?

Well, according to various reports, Hollywood actress Pamela Anderson, who appeared on Bigg Boss season 4 for just three days, was paid a whopping amount of Rs 2 crore.

Meanwhile, take a quick look at the other famous personalities who were paid huge bucks for their stint in Bigg Boss, as per various reports.

List of highest paid contestants in Bigg Boss