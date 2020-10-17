2 criminals who fired at police in Alipur held after shootout

New Delhi, Oct 17 : A team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell has apprehended two sharp shooters of infamous interstate gang led by Jitender alias Gogi.

One of the accused was hit in retaliatory fire by the police team in a brief encounter in Khera village in Delhi.

They arrested persons have been identified as Neeraj and Sonu, both residents of Sonipat in Haryana. The duo had fired upon a police team in Alipur area on October 3 when they were intercepted by the cops while they were driving a car which they had stolen from Murthal at gun point. After firing multiple rounds, they fled from the spot, leaving behind the stolen car, the police said on Saturday.

After the Delhi Police laid a trap in Khera village on Friday night, they were signalled to stop but both of them tried to escape.

Instead of following the instructions given by the police to stop and surrender, they took out firearms and fired on the police party. Neeraj fired five rounds on the police team which narrowly missed two police officers. Sonu could not fire as his pistol got jammed and was overpowered by the police.

“In self-defence, the police also fired four rounds in which Neeraj sustained a bullet injury on his leg. He has been admitted to a hospital. One pistol with two live rounds were recovered from Neeraj and one loaded desi katta with another live round were recovered from Sonu,” said Sanjeev Yadav, DCP, Special Cell.

