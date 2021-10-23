2 crore worth drugs seized in Medchal district

Hyderabad: After Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao declared war on drugs across the state, the excise enforcement officials and police have been cracking down the peddlers.

On Saturday the state excise officials have seized illegal drugs worth 2 crore rupees from three different places of Medchal Malkajgiri district today.

The officials of excise department has Seized Mephedrone drugs and arrested three accuse in the case. The names of the accused are Pavan, Mahender Reddy and Ramakrishna Goud.

The main accused in the case SK Reddy and Hanumantha Reddy were at large now. The officials produced the accused before Media. Speaking on the occasion, they said that the drugs was meant to supply to the students of the state . A total of 4.92 kgs of the drugs and car were seized by the officials.